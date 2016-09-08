Wine'n on the Chisolm Trail kicks off tomorrow

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - If you enjoy wine, we have just the event to tell you about.Main Street Duncan along with AMBUCS will host the annual Wine'n on the Chisolm Trail event on 10th and Main starting tomorrow night.

The event begins with wine tasting at 6:00 p.m. and runs until 10:00 p.m. The event includes an italian feast, live entertainment, vendors, and door prizes.

Chief meteorologist Austin Bowling will be there live tomorrow night. On Saturday, wine tasting begins at 11:00 a.m. and the festivities run until 7:00 p.m.



For more information on Wine'n on the Chisolm Trail you can call the Main Street Duncan Office at or visit www.mainstreetduncan.net. Tickets are needed for the dinner. They can be purchased for $25 at Butterfield's Ballroom or the Main Street Duncan Office.

