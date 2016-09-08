Stephens Co Rd remains closed after semi overturned

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A roadway remains closed this afternoon after a truck driver carrying a wind turbine lost the load.



It happened Wednesday afternoon on Goad Road about 10 miles east of Marlow in Stephens County.

According to OHP the driver tried to turn when the truck went into a ditch and then toppled over. The hitch snapped and the load turned over, but the semi did not.

The driver was not hurt. The company that owns the turbine is working to get the turbine removed.

