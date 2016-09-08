Previously scheduled bridge inspections underway - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Previously scheduled bridge inspections underway

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has begun its routine bridge inspections along the Cimarron Turnpike. These routine inspections are conducted every two years in accordance with the requirements of the National Bridge Inspection Standards (NBIS) and were planned ahead of Saturday’s 5.8 magnitude earthquake.  Please be aware that OTA bridge inspection crews and engineers will be out along the Cimarron Turnpike for the next few weeks looking at all the structures thoroughly as part of these inspections.

“We perform these periodic routine bridge inspections on all of our bridges in accordance with the requirements of the NBIS and the beginning of the work on the Cimarron just happened to be scheduled for September,” Tim Gatz, Executive Director of the OTA said. “Despite the strongest earthquake in Oklahoma history, all of our bridges passed inspection on Saturday and are safe for travel.”

After Saturday’s earthquake, OTA maintenance workers and engineers inspected 254 bridges on the Will Rogers, Cimarron, Turner, Kilpatrick, Creek and Cherokee Turnpikes. All of the bridges passed inspection. There was one bridge on the Cimarron Turnpike that received minor damage, mostly cosmetic, but is safe for travel.

The OTA regularly monitors all of its bridges and carefully looks for any type of stress and/or fractures that could warrant a more detailed inspection or compromise the stability of the structure.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly