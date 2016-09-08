LPD Cops & Kids Picnic is Saturday - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

LPD Cops & Kids Picnic is Saturday

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The Annual Cops and Kids Picnic is taking place this weekend and they want to invite everyone out.

There will be bounce houses, live music from the band Signal Four and much more. There is something for the whole family to enjoy. Kids will even have the chance to take a ride in a police cruiser.

All divisions of Lawton Police Department and other nearby police departments will be at the event to meet the kids.

“It’s very important that the police department forms a partnership with the community and especially our children, we want them to see that we are the good guys,” said Sgt. Stephani Crawford of the LPD.

This event will take place on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Elmer Thomas Park.

There will be door prizes and the first 500 children through the door will get a free t-shirt. Kids will receive a raffle ticket. There will be three drawings throughout the picnic for bikes and other toys. Drawings will take place at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

