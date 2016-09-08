Jackson Co Free Fair kicks off family-friendly fun - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Jackson Co Free Fair kicks off family-friendly fun

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
ALTUS, OK (KSWO) – The Jackson County Free Fair kicked off today at 4:00 p.m. Head on out to the Jackson County Expo Center this weekend for fun for the entire family.

There will be food, vendors, quilting, and crafting. There’s plenty for the kids to do too including a turtle race, a frog jumping contest and even a little good natured competition for the most beautiful baby.

Children’s Day is Friday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. For the first time ever, the fair will also be hosting a Military Farmhand Olympics on Friday for our services members. All military personnel members are encouraged to come out in co-ed teams to participate. On Saturday, there will be livestock, rabbits, poultry and even a pig-kissing contest.

The event is free but a portion of all donated proceeds will go towards Change for a Change. Last year, they raised more than $2,000 for the charity. That’s more than any other free fair in the state!

The Jackson County Free Fair started at 4:00 p.m. today. Tomorrow and Saturday the fair will open at 8:30 a.m.

