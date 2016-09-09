Construction to cause traffic delays in Medicine Park - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Construction to cause traffic delays in Medicine Park

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO) - Construction work on SH-49 will resume on Monday, September 12 from east of the Medicine Creek Bridge to the intersection of SH-58. 

The road will be reduced to one lane. Work will begin with  the eastbound lane then move on to the westbound lane.  Milling, leveling and asphalt work will require traffic to be reduced to a single lane. Traffic could be redirected by flag-men, pilot bars and lights as needed.

This work may take several weeks and could extend longer depending on weather conditions and other unforeseen delays. Remember to observe the 35 MPH speed limit in the construction zone and watch for workers.

