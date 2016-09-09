Goad Rd reopens following turbine topple

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Goad Road in Stephens County has reopened days after a wind turbine toppled off a semi-truck and into the roadway.



Goad Road about 10 miles east of Marlow has been closed since Wednesday.

According to OHP, the driver tried to turn when the truck went into a ditch and then toppled over. The hitch snapped and the load turned over, but the semi did not. The driver was not hurt.

The was closed for longer than expected after the company that owns the turbine had to bring in specialized heavy equipment to remove it.

