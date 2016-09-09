Lawton Soccer Club hosts fundraiser for parking lot repair - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton Soccer Club hosts fundraiser for parking lot repair

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source Lawton Soccer Club) (Source Lawton Soccer Club)
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Soccer Club, the largest youth soccer organization in Southwestern Oklahoma, is hosting a fundraiser to replace the dilapidated parking lot.

The first phase to fix the parking lot is roughly $240-thousand and it is in dire need of repair.

The first fundraiser is Friday, September 30 at The Lawton Country Club. Entry cost is $100.00 per player and they will have prizes as well as lunch. Then on Saturday, October 29, they are hosting Former Navy Seal & Lone Survivor Marcus Luttrell at The Cox Convention Center. 100% of the proceeds from our fundraisers will go to The Lawton Soccer Club.

They are also looking for sponsors for their golf fundraiser, a signature event sponsor and sponsors to advertise at The Lawton Soccer Complex for 2 years.

Each year the Lawton Soccer Club host teams for 5 to 14-year-olds for their recreational league. Older players are also accepted for the competitive and adult divisions. Each season, they average 1,200 kids and over 100 teams.

For more information, contact Shawn Magrath at 580-647-2020.

