Joe Dorman to lead OK Institute for Child Advocacy

RUSH SPRINGS, OK (KSWO)- Former State Representative Joe Dorman of Rush Springs has been named to lead the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy.

The Institute was founded in 1983 to improve the health, safety, education, and economic well-being of the state's children.



Dorman said he couldn't think of a more honorable way to serve than to work on behalf of the youngest Oklahomans. He will assume the Chief Executive Officer position on September 12.

