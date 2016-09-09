United Way of Stephens County’s annual fund-raising campaign - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

United Way of Stephens County’s annual fund-raising campaign

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - The United Way of Stephens County’s annual fund-raising campaign kicks off tonight at Halliburton Stadium.

With members of the United Way board of directors watching, Deano Cox, external affairs manager for AT&T will present United Way board chairman Nicole Punneo a check for $10,000 to officially launch the 2016-17 campaign. The presentation will take place at halftime of the Duncan season opener with Shawnee in front of giant U and W letters formed by the Demon band. This year’s goal is $300,000.

“We think it’s a significant community event,” Marty Askins, chairman of the United Way campaign, said of the kickoff. “Our hope is this year’s campaign will be among our most successful. Current economic conditions have increased the challenges our 14 agencies face, but Duncan and all of Stephens County have always responded well when our needs are greatest. AT&T has always been a pacesetter when it comes to corporate giving. We’re grateful for its support and hope other businesses and companies embrace its generous and giving spirit.”

AT&T will again be the presenting sponsor of Follies IV, a variety show and fund-raiser scheduled October 7 at the Duncan Golf and Tennis Club.

Agencies that are partners of the United Way are Christians Concerned, Delta Community Action Foundation, Douglass Eastside Senior Citizens Center, Duncan Community Residence, Duncan Literacy Council, Duncan Senior Citizens Center, Gabriel’s House Academy, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Heartline Inc., Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma Inc., Marlow Samaritans. Women’s Haven and Youth Services for Stephens County.

To make a donation, contact the United Way of Stephens County office at P.O. Box 1632, Duncan, OK 73534 or call 580- 255-3648.

