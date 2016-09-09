Fists of Fury cage fights return to Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Fists of Fury cage fights return to Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Back by popular demand, extreme cage fighting returns to Lawton.  Don't miss the return of fists of fury! The fastest growing combative sporting event in the country! This will be the first area show to be seen live internet streaming pay-per-view worldwide!

Saturday, September 24 at the Great Plains Coliseum, 12 action packed fights inside a steel cage will take place starting at 7:30 p.m. There will be a combination of pro-fights and top upcoming amateurs.

The main event is for the 145-pound title belt featuring Jeremy Spoon from Chickasha. His record includes an impressive 18 wins and only 3 losses. Spoon is one of the top amateur wrestlers in his weight class in the world. Spoon will take on Johnnie Roades from Kansas City. Rhodes is riding a 6-win streak, and promises to be a real challenge for Spoon.

Other featured fights include Fort Sill’s Joe Clark taking on Nathan Trapagnier from Norman who is undefeated. Chris Mullins from Ardmore is taking on Tolu Agunbiade from Wichita Falls. Eddie Brown from Ada and Jacob Bell, Adam Stumblingbear and Louie Trevino from Lawton will also have fights.

Special celebrity commentators include the newest Oklahoma fighter to sign with the big UFC company, JC Cottrell from Oklahoma City, and the world famous, 400-pound fighter Butterbean, the king of the 4- rounders. They will be on hand for autographs and meet and greets.

Ringside and general admission tickets are now on sale at Great Plains Coliseum, Crutcher’s Western Wear, Wind River Harley Davidson, Billingsey Hyundai, Adventure Travel and online at www.ticketriver.com. General admission is $25 and ringside seats are $40. There are huge military discounts available. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and fights start at 7:30 p.m.

The official state-sanctioned weigh-in party will be Friday night from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Swigg's Still and Grill located at 7401 Northwest Cache Road in Lawton.  The public is invited and 'Butterbean ' will be there. The victory after-party will be at the all new Red Dirt Reloaded Grill located at 6425 Northwest Cache Road in Lawton.

For more information, call Jim at 817-366-1784. This event in sanctioned by the state of Oklahoma Athletic Association. The internet company www.gofightlive.com, is working on free live stream to our military heroes overseas.

