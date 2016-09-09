Teen Court gears up for Texoma Gives Day

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Teen Court in Lawton is asking generous supporters to join them for the inaugural Texoma Gives Day. Texoma Gives Day will be on September 15. Donations will begin at 6:00 a.m. and end at 10:00 p.m. Your generous support makes a meaningful difference to Teen Court, who reaches more than 700 juveniles annually with delinquency prevention.

Every gift of $25 or more will go further with more than $200,000 in bonus funds and prizes! By visiting www.texomagives.org, the online giving website for texomagives, you can make a difference with your gift to Teen Court, Inc. Here’s the really exciting part! Every gift made through texomagives.org on September 15th helps our chances of winning prizes given throughout the day ranging from $500 to $5000! More than 50 cash prizes being awarded throughout the day. Just imagine if they could educate an additional 100 juveniles on substance abuse, conflict resolution/anger management and faulty thinking!

All gifts will increase their impact by allowing them to educate more than 750 teens in delinquency prevention.

If you are an early riser, please be ready at 6:00 am to hit the donate button on texomagives website. The organization that gets that first donation will receive an additional $1000. The organization that receives the donation at high noon will receive an additional $1200. At 10:00 p.m., the last donation of the day will give Teen Court the opportunity to receive an additional $1500.

Teen Court’s goal for Texoma Gives Day is $5,000. Visit www.teencourtok.com for more information.

