SWOSU offers fully online Masters in Nursing program

WEATHERFORD, OK (KSWO) - Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford now offers a fully online Master of Science in Nursing (M.S.N.) program designed for those who already hold a Bachelor's degree in nursing from Accreditation Commission for Education & Nursing (ACEN) accredited nursing programs or those enrolled in their last semester of a Bachelor's degree in nursing program.

The program was started this semester. The School of Nursing & Allied Health Sciences was expecting 20 students but ended up with an impressive 37 for the first year of the program.

“Oklahoma, and in particular western Oklahoma, has faced a critical shortage of MSN-prepared nurses to assume leadership roles in education, administration and informatics,” said Dr. Marcy Tanner, associate dean of the school and coordinator of the M.S.N. program at SWOSU. “Master's-prepared nurses have an excellent employment outlook and are able to shape the future of nursing.”

SWOSU offers three fully online MSN programs: nursing informatics, nursing administration and nursing education. All three MSN degrees offer the student access to technology support, doctoral-prepared faculty members who are experts in their areas of practice, and practical application projects to prepare the graduate for real-world practice.

All courses are offered in eight-week formats, fully online (including online orientation). Students may apply to enter the program in the fall, spring or summer. Class sizes are small to allow for individual attention and mentoring.

For more information, contact the School of Nursing & Allied Health Sciences at 580-774-3261.

