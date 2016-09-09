SWOSU offers fully online Masters in Nursing program - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

SWOSU offers fully online Masters in Nursing program

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

WEATHERFORD, OK (KSWO) - Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford now offers a fully online Master of Science in Nursing (M.S.N.) program designed for those who already hold a Bachelor's degree in nursing from Accreditation Commission for Education & Nursing (ACEN) accredited nursing programs or those enrolled in their last semester of a Bachelor's degree in nursing program.

The program was started this semester. The School of Nursing & Allied Health Sciences was expecting 20 students but ended up with an impressive 37 for the first year of the program.

“Oklahoma, and in particular western Oklahoma, has faced a critical shortage of MSN-prepared nurses to assume leadership roles in education, administration and informatics,” said Dr. Marcy Tanner, associate dean of the school and coordinator of the M.S.N. program at SWOSU. “Master's-prepared nurses have an excellent employment outlook and are able to shape the future of nursing.”

SWOSU offers three fully online MSN programs: nursing informatics, nursing administration and nursing education. All three MSN degrees offer the student access to technology support, doctoral-prepared faculty members who are experts in their areas of practice, and practical application projects to prepare the graduate for real-world practice.

All courses are offered in eight-week formats, fully online (including online orientation). Students may apply to enter the program in the fall, spring or summer. Class sizes are small to allow for individual attention and mentoring.

For more information, contact the School of Nursing & Allied Health Sciences at 580-774-3261.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly