Semi turns over in Comanche Co

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Traffic was brought to a crawl around Highway 277 when a semi-truck rolled onto its side.

Officials say the driver of the semi was driving north on Highway 277 around 1:30 this afternoon when it tried to turn onto 36th street.

They say the truck's wheels got caught in the grass, causing the semi to flip onto its side.

The driver suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

Westbound traffic on 36th was closed for a few hours as crews worked to move the truck from the scene.

