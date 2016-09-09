Cameron Baptist hosts lunch for 1st responders

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - As we near the anniversary of the September 11 attacks, we're remembering the first responders who were working that day, some of whom lost their lives. A local church set aside this day to honor our area first responders.



Cameron Baptist Church in Lawton held an appreciation luncheon for first responders from Comanche County and surrounding areas.



About 200 firefighters, law enforcement officers, and hospital and other emergency workers attended the luncheon.

Organizers say they decided to do this because they know the sacrifices they make including missing holidays and family events and risking their lives every day.

“It's simply a way for our church to say to the first responders in our community that we love you and we thank you for the sacrifices you make and we're safer for the work they do, " said Pastor Mike Teel, Sr. from Cameron Baptist Church.



Over 100 volunteers with the church made today's event possible. This is the 3rd year Cameron Baptist Church provided this luncheon.

