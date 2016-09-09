CU to hold voter registration drive

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Cameron University’s Department of Social Sciences and Student Advocates for Political Action (SAPA) have a message to share with the residents of southwest Oklahoma: Your Vote Counts!

Representatives from both organizations will host a voter registration drive from Monday, September 12 through Thursday, September 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the McMahon Centennial Complex on the Cameron campus.

Registering to vote is easy. Simply fill out a voter registration form, then sign and date the form. Completed application forms will be delivered to the Oklahoma State Election Board. Once new registrations have been approved by the appropriate country election boards, registrants will receive a voter identification card in the mail. The card will list the polling place for the registrant’s precinct.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. Let’s get out the vote!

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.