Suspect identified in Altus shooting, murder

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - Altus police have identified the person responsible for the September 1 shooting death of 32-year-old Freddie Lopez.

Police are searching for 19-year-old Kevin James Nall Jr. Late Friday afternoon an arrest warrant was issued through the Jackson County District Court for Nall on a charge of 1st-degree murder.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. on September 1, Altus police responded to the 300 block of N. Hudson on a report of shots fired and discovered Lopez, who had been shot multiple times.

Investigators believe Nall fled to the Oklahoma City area after the shooting. A felony arrest warrant has also been issued for Nall, through the Jackson County District Court, on a charge of Violation of  Probation. Police believe Nall is still in the Oklahoma City area and is considered armed and dangerous.

Kevin James Nall Jr. is a white male 5ft. 11in tall weighing approx. 165lbs. Nall has tattoos of a tear drop under his left eye, the name Chante Felan on the left side of his neck, a tattoo of the state of Oklahoma with the number 580 on his left hand and the word Nall tattooed on his right arm.

If anyone see’s Nall, call your local police department or the Altus police department at 580-482-4121. If you know the whereabouts of Kevin James Nall Jr. you can also contact the Altus / Jackson crime stoppers at 580-482-tips (8477). You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Altus police anticipate additional arrest warrants being issued for other individuals involved in this homicide.

