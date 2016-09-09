Goodyear hosts US All-Army Softball Team

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Goodyear softball team made up of Lawton plant associates hosted the U.S. All-Army softball team in a doubleheader Thursday afternoon at the Goodyear plant's Recreation Association complex, followed by a hamburger cookout at its pavilion.

The final All-Army roster of 15 soldiers has been selected after tryouts at Fort Sill. They will now compete in national and military base tournaments, including the All (Military) Services Softball Tournament which they have won the past four years.

"It was a great privilege for us to host the All-Army team yesterday," said Clayton Johnson, Goodyear softball commissioner who coordinated yesterday's doubleheader. "We had a great time playing softball with the soldiers. We wish them the best as they begin their competitive tournament schedule in the weeks ahead."

