"Lone Survivor" coming to Oklahoma for Lawton fundraiser

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Former Navy Seal whose heroic actions were portrayed in the book and movie "Lone Survivor" will be coming to Oklahoma to speak and raise money for the Lawton Soccer Club.

It's one of two fundraisers in the coming months to raise money to repair the road leading into the soccer fields at The Big Green, just south of Lee Boulevard, east of I-44. The roads were extremely damaged by flooding over the past year. The non-profit club is hosting two fundraisers, a speech from "Lone Survivor" Marcus Luttrell and a golf tournament.

Since floods tore the road apart, several trucks full of rock have been dumped and smoothed out, putting a Band-Aid on the problem so to speak.

"We're at the point now where we have to properly fix it and start over and that's why we're having the fundraisers,” Shawn Magrath said.

Shawn Magrath is a parent who simply got tired of the destroyed roads and wanted to do his part to fix it. To do that, he came up with two fundraisers, the first a golf tournament with a $100 entry fee and a prize of $500. On top of that, the winner also will receive four tickets and meet and greet passes to the second fundraiser, which is a speech from former Navy Seal and "Lone Survivor" Marcus Luttrell at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City.

"Marcus is going to talk about the firefight he had that day with 3 of his fellow Seal-mates who unfortunately lost their lives in that battle,” Magrath said. “He's going to talk about what it's like to survive, also what it's like to be in combat. He goes into great detail, it's a very powerful, very impactful speech and he tells it like it happened."

100 percent of the proceeds from the events will go to fixing the road, which the group says will cost about $250 thousand.

"This is what we need for our children in Southwest Oklahoma,” Magrath said. “It's important for them to get out, it's important for them to be active, but it also teaches them about teamwork, it teaches them about sportsmanship."

Magrath says he encourages anyone who can to come out and attend two great events.

"One, everyone likes to golf, and two, it's worth coming out to listen to Marcus's story,” Magrath said. “Just to listen to it from the individual who was there, you listen to what he went through and you just hear it from Marcus and support a great cause."

Tickets to Marcus's speech are available online here or in person at Southwest Chemical Company. Tickets range from $30 to $50 with a limited number of meet and greet tickets available for an additional $40.

The golf tournament will be taking place Friday, September 30th. 1st place will receive $500 and the four tickets to meet Marcus Luttrell, while 2nd place will receive $400 and 3rd place will receive $300.Marcus Luttrell will be speaking Saturday, October 29th at 11:00 a.m. at the Cox Convention Center.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.