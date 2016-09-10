United Way 2016 campaign kickoff

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-The annual fundraising campaign for the United Way kicked off.



Guests attended the Annual Blue Tie Gala and were treated to a fun night filled with musical entertainment provided by Big Show Dueling Pianos.



Last year the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma raised nearly $1.6 million, and while they hope to meet or exceed that goal this year, they say their primary focus has shifted.



“This year the campaign is also focusing on giving from the heart. We want people to understand how important especially with budget cuts in the state where really critical need organizations at all if it was not for money raised by the united way campaign that starts tonight, said Jennifer Ellis, United Way Campaign Chair.



The United Way says they are also focusing the lives they touch each week. This marks the 66th year they have worked to better thousands of lives across the region.

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) The United Way of Stephens County kicked off their annual campaign at Halliburton Stadium. The Duncan Demon Marching Band helped by forming the letters "U" and "W" during their halftime show.



A-T&T presented the first donation, $10,000, as the first step toward their $300,000 goal. The United Way funds 14 member agencies in Stephens County. Their next big fundraising event is a variety show October 7 at the Duncan Golf and Tennis Club.