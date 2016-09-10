Lightning sparks apartment fire in Lawton - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lightning sparks apartment fire in Lawton

By Monte Brown, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Authorities believe lightning sparked a fire in an apartment building in Lawton early Saturday morning.

It forced some people from their homes at the Crosby Park Apartments on West Cache Road around 3:30 a.m.

The fire department says the lightning hit near some electrical meters and then spread into the attic. Eight families who live in that building were forced to leave, some due to smoke damage. Fire crews were helping to fan out the apartments after dealing with the blaze.

