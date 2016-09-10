Lawton firefighters battle large blaze in downtown industrial area

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a large blaze in the city's downtown industrial area early Saturday morning.

It broke out around 2:15 a.m. at the Comanche Nation Housing Authority's offices at Southeast Second Street and F Avenue. The Lawton Fire Department says a passerby spotted flames outside the building and called for help. We know crews from several Lawton fire stations were called to put out this fire in the middle of the downpours overnight. Other fire stations pitched in to help cover their parts of the city.

The fire marshal's office is searching for the cause, but it may take some time because firefighters were still working to put it out around 7:30 a.m.

