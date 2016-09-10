Students celebrate their grandparents - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Students celebrate their grandparents

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - National Grandparents Day is also celebrated on September 11th this year. Kids out at Trinity Christian Academy got a chance to spend time with their grandparents in observance of this day, and let them know how much they love them.

"I love them,” said Tyson Hall, student. “I hope they can come to my class."
"I'm real excited that they're here today,” said Cooper Hall, student. “It’s really special that they're here. That I get to hang out with them."

That's Tyson and Cooper who had both sets of grandparents come out Friday, and were especially excited about showing them where they go to school.

One of the grandmothers, Yvonne Hall, says this is a unique opportunity to spend time with their grandkids.

"Every day is a great day with these grandkids,” said Hall. “But it is a national day that is a great day to look at grandparents spending time with grandchildren. And just making us all aware of how special we are that we can be together and enjoy activities together."

They also sang a song to the group of grandparents that stayed for lunch.

