Two overnight fires in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Two overnight fires sparked in Lawton, one caused by a strong lightning strike.



Authorities say around 3:30 a.m. lightning struck Crosby Park Apartments on Cache Road, causing a fire to break out and left some families without a home.



Lawton and Fort-Sill firefighters battled a large blaze at the Comanche Nation Housing Authority's offices on Southeast Second Street and F Avenue around 2:15 a.m.



"It sounded like a bomb went off”, said Beecroft.



A early morning lightning strike caused a few units in the Crobsy Park Apartments to catch on fire. Kerri Beecroft is a resident of the apartments. She wasn't one of the families affected, but the incident scared her and her family.



"It woke me up I was sitting on the couch and it woke me up. I went in and jumped on my husband's bed and I was freaking out and shaking. I didn't know what was going on and all of the sudden sirens had started coming by”, said Beecroft.



Lawton Fire department says the lightning hit near some electrical meters and then spread into the attic of several units. Several families who lived in the building were forced to leave. The American Red Cross assisted the families with food, clothes and, shelter.



An hour earlier across town, a passerby spotted flames outside the Comanche Nation Housing Authority's offices and called for help. Fire Investigator Marc Sutphin says crew were on the scene all night putting the fire out.



"The crew did a good stop. They have more of an office section and also a warehouse area. The fire is contained mostly to the warehouse area for the fire damage. The office area on the west side of the building it does have heavy smoke and water damage”, said Sutphin.



Four vehicles and tractor were destroyed, the roof on the building collapsed and the walls caved in.



Crosby Park Apartment owner says crews are working to repair the damage. Some of the families were moved to different units inside the complex.



The Comanche Nation fire is still under investigation. Crews are not sure what caused the fire.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved