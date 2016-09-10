Kids and Cops Picnic - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Kids and Cops Picnic

By Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Kids with their families headed out to Elmer Thomas park to meet Lawton's law enforcement all while having fun on Saturday.

At the Lawton Police Department's Cops and Kids Picnic there were bounce houses, live music, and raffle tickets. Kids had the chance to take a ride in a police cruiser, pet K-9 officers, try on police vest, and ride 4-wheelers. This event gives kids and the community a chance to interact with cops.

Anna-lee and Noah attended the event last year and says they were excited to come back this year.

"I rode the motorcycle, and I’m going to go see the car, so that's all”, said Anna lee.

“Well we like the police, we like the hot-dogs, and all that stuff”, said Noah.

"It gives kids the opportunity that we are there to help them, we are not there to take them to jail like some parents say. We here to help the community, we are here to give them a positive place to play, and have fun in our city”, said Comanche County Deputy Spencer Spurling.

The officers who helped plan the event say this is the largest turn out they have seen since they started the picnic.

