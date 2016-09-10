Chris Lane 5K Glow Run giving back

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Saturday night in Duncan there was a run to remember and raise money for children.

The Chris Lane Memorial 5-K is in its fourth year, and this year they decided to change it up and hosted the 'glow run.’ That's where they run in the evening with glow sticks and fun lights.

Tara Harper, co-founder of the Chris Lane Memorial Foundation says they have this race for a few reasons, but one of them is to keep Lane's memory alive.

Lane was the Australian baseball player who was shot and killed in 20-13 while jogging.

She says that things like this is important to Lane's family almost halfway across the world.

"So knowing that we remember him here in Duncan it means the world to them,” said Harper. “Also we do it to raise money to help the kids here in the Duncan community."

The race raises money for scholarships, and also, unique to this year, they are using some of the funds to develop a character development program for the Duncan youth.

Also at the race, was the Push Foundation. It is a running group that pushes kids in wheelchairs or with special needs in races so they can be part of the event.

Founder Melissa Ray says in their 3rd year of running this 5-K the best moment is at the finish line.

"They love racing, they love competing, they love finishing,” said Ray. “The smiles from them and their parents when they cross the finish line is really unexplainable. You really have to see for yourself."

Race organizers say a lot of people came out for the 5-K this year, and hope they can add to their thousands of dollars raised to help the Duncan community.

