Chris Lane 5K Glow Run giving back - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Chris Lane 5K Glow Run giving back

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Saturday night in Duncan there was a run to remember and raise money for children.

The Chris Lane Memorial 5-K is in its fourth year, and this year they decided to change it up and hosted the 'glow run.’ That's where they run in the evening with glow sticks and fun lights.

Tara Harper, co-founder of the Chris Lane Memorial Foundation says they have this race for a few reasons, but one of them is to keep Lane's memory alive.

Lane was the Australian baseball player who was shot and killed in 20-13 while jogging.

She says that things like this is important to Lane's family almost halfway across the world.

"So knowing that we remember him here in Duncan it means the world to them,” said Harper. “Also we do it to raise money to help the kids here in the Duncan community."

The race raises money for scholarships, and also, unique to this year, they are using some of the funds to develop a character development program for the Duncan youth.

Also at the race, was the Push Foundation. It is a running group that pushes kids in wheelchairs or with special needs in races so they can be part of the event.

Founder Melissa Ray says in their 3rd year of running this 5-K the best moment is at the finish line.

"They love racing, they love competing, they love finishing,” said Ray. “The smiles from them and their parents when they cross the finish line is really unexplainable. You really have to see for yourself."

Race organizers say a lot of people came out for the 5-K this year, and hope they can add to their thousands of dollars raised to help the Duncan community.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly