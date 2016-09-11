Off duty officer stops assault

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - An off duty police officer stopped a group of men from assaulting another man in the parking lot of Walmart, and it was caught on camera.

Police say around 5:30 Saturday evening they were called out to the store on Northwest Sheridan Road. The victim told police that two cars pulled up in the parking lot, and blocking his car in the parking spot. Joe and Jessie Castillo, and one other man got out of the cars, and approached him. They began punching and kicking him, and asked about a stabbing.

Police reports say off duty Comanche Nation Police Officer John Lawrence saw this happening, and ran over to help. That's when he drew his service weapon and ordered everyone to get on the ground until police got there.

Joe and Jessie were arrested for disorderly conduct. The third person ran away from the scene.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.