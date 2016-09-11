Catfish catching contest out at Lake Ellsworth

LAKE ELLSWORTH, OK (KSWO) - Teams of fishermen went out at Lake Ellsworth for the 1st Fall Catfish Classic. They spent all day fishing for the biggest catfish in the lake, and brought it back to Ralph's Resort for a weigh-in.

They have about 20 teams participating.

Founder of Fishin’ Blues Tim Orr says he wants to bring the sport of fishing for catfish to Oklahoma for everyone to learn about and enjoy.

"One big was that this was one of the biggest tournaments they have been to in Oklahoma,” said Orr. “Texas and surrounding states have big tournaments, but Oklahoma is not that big on the catfish tournaments."

Orr says they plan to have more contests out at the lake because of the great turnout they had on Sunday. And all catfish were released back into the lake after they were caught.

