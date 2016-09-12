Art enthusiasts await St. Paul's Annual Art Show

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - St. Paul’s Annual Art Show will take place October 14, 15 and 16 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 910 Northwest 38th Street, in Lawton. This entertaining event features works by local and statewide artists. Show hours will be Friday, October 14th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, October 15th from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Sunday, October 16th from noon to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free.

The St. Paul’s Annual Art Show has a history of more than 25 years. St. Paul’s recognizes the importance of celebrating the creativity of area artisits, and strives to create an atmosphere that is inviting and fun for the entire community. New artists will be featured this year at the 2016 St. Paul’s Annual Art Show, and several favorite artists from previous years will be returning. Artists are selected by invitation only.

Featured artists are: Patta Butcher, Amanda Coates, David Dodd, Janie Griffin, JoAnn Hunt, Andy Owen, Brian Parks, Cindy Pauchey, Henry Poppe, Martine Poppe, Larry Schmitz, Danielle Smith and Joshua Smith.

Items created and for sale by artists will include paintings, handmade jewelry, beadwork, textile art, handmade baskets, gourd art, metal art, photography, scripture paintings, woodwork, mixed media, handcrafted chocolates and much more.

Also featured will be a special presentation of artwork from students at John Adams Elementary School, a partner school of St. Paul’s.

The United Methodist Men’s and Youth groups will provide delicious meals throughout the show. Friday, dinner will be served from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and a pasta lunch will be served from noon to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

All who attend the St. Paul’s Annual Art Show will have an opportunity to register for a $50 gift certificate to be given away on Saturday afternoon. The gift certificate can be used to purchase artwork from the show. A Silent Auction will also be a part of the show, featuring artwork donated by participating artists. There will be additional drawings for donated artwork.

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church is located on 38th Street across from KidZone Park in Lawton. The show is indoors and admission is free.

For more details, visit the Info Center at stpaulslawton.org or call 580-355-5757.

