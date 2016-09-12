OK Emergency Medical Service adopts new rules - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OK Emergency Medical Service adopts new rules

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OK (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) recently updated the rules for emergency medical service (EMS) personnel and agencies. The rules went into effect September 11 and will help ensure Oklahomans receive quality time-sensitive care from OSDH-licensed personnel and agencies.

OSDH updated the license standards for emergency medical personnel, ambulance services and certified emergency medical response agencies. The changes make OSDH rules consistent with Oklahoma law and national standards. 

The updated personnel license types are the emergency medical technician (EMT) and the advanced emergency medical technician (AEMT). The EMT and AEMT updates reflect changes in terms and standards at the national level. The modifications expand the services EMTs and AEMTs are allowed to provide to patients.

The requirements for emergency medical response agencies (EMRAs), previously known as first response agencies, were consolidated but the minimum standards were unchanged.  EMRAs provide medical care less than ambulance services and more than basic first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and use of the automated external defibrillator (AED). 

EMRAs work under the supervision of a medical director and have a sponsoring EMS transport agency. EMRAs often are seen in Oklahoma at public events like rodeos, football games and motorcycle races providing emergency medical care such as administering oxygen to patients.

As part of the update, OSDH reformatted and consolidated the rules around the various license categories to make it easier for EMS personnel and agencies to find their applicable requirements. 

"The State Department of Health is grateful for the EMS community and other providers of time-sensitive care who assisted in developing the rule changes," said Brandon Bowen, manager of the Emergency Systems section of OSDH. "They contributed valuable time, energy and ideas during a three-year process to update the rules. OSDH could not have accomplished this without their support."

Unaffected by the rule changes are fire departments and other first responders who render only basic first aid, CPR and AED service, according to Bowen. Responders working at that level do not need an OSDH license.

For more information and a complete outline of the updated rules please visit http://ems.health.ok.gov.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly