Cameron hosting voter registration drive

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A voter registration drive is going on at Cameron University, helping students get registered for November's general election while they are on campus.

According to a United States Census study, only 46-percent of 18-to-35-year-olds voted in the 2012 election. Because of that low turnout, groups like the Student Advocates for Political Action on Cameron's campus are hoping to get students more involved in the political process. Monday, several people stopped by their table to get registered to vote in their first election.

"I was even thinking maybe I shouldn't go vote because I just didn't feel that well informed, so I could see a lot of people being like that,” Cameron freshman Sarah Slaybaugh said.

"I feel like I would be judged for my vote and I really had to have a tough time deciding that,” Cameron freshman Daidrian Sierebeld said.

"If you want to see change and you want to see your passions being heard then you need to have a voice,” Cameron junior Elizabeth Good said.

The group is hoping to make registration as quick and easy as possible. They will be at the McMahon Centennial Complex from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. until Thursday this week.

