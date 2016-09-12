Cameron hosting voter registration drive - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Cameron hosting voter registration drive

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A voter registration drive is going on at Cameron University, helping students get registered for November's general election while they are on campus.

According to a United States Census study, only 46-percent of 18-to-35-year-olds voted in the 2012 election. Because of that low turnout, groups like the Student Advocates for Political Action on Cameron's campus are hoping to get students more involved in the political process. Monday, several people stopped by their table to get registered to vote in their first election.

"I was even thinking maybe I shouldn't go vote because I just didn't feel that well informed, so I could see a lot of people being like that,” Cameron freshman Sarah Slaybaugh said.

"I feel like I would be judged for my vote and I really had to have a tough time deciding that,” Cameron freshman Daidrian Sierebeld said.

"If you want to see change and you want to see your passions being heard then you need to have a voice,” Cameron junior Elizabeth Good said.

The group is hoping to make registration as quick and easy as possible.  They will be at the McMahon Centennial Complex from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. until Thursday this week.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly