Patriot Auto Sales burglarized, car stolen off lot

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Lawton Police officers responded to a call around 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10 at Patriot Auto Sales located at 2603 Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard. Sometime Friday evening, an unknown suspect busted the glass to the front door of the business using a hammer that was found on the property.

The suspect entered the business and removed some of the cameras and broke other ones. The suspect ransacked the offices and took more than $5,000 from the establishment.

The suspect then went out the back door and busted out the right rear window of a Mitsubishi. The suspect loaded the stolen items into a Dodge Dakota. He then stole the Dakota off of the lot.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO (4636). You may be eligible for a reward.

