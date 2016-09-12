Man accused of moving body in Caddo Co - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Man accused of moving body in Caddo Co

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
CADDO COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A man has been arrested for the unlawful removal of a body, a felony charge.

Juan Manuel Gonzalez Jr., a truck driver, is accused of removing the body of Veranda Flores, of New Mexico, between December 21 and 22 in 2014. According to authorities, Gonzalez placed Veranda Flores’ remains in a tree line off I-40 near mile-marker 103 in Caddo County.

This crime is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to 5 years, or both. He's currently being held in the Maricopa County Jail.
Caddo County authorities say deputies are on the way to pick him up and should return by Wednesday.

