Naked man shot in Mangum, hospitalized

MANGUM, OK (KSWO) - A Mangum man is in the hospital after creating quite the stir after crashing through a window while he was naked.

Mangum police said they responded to Artists Alley in Mangum early Monday morning to calls of a naked man throwing stuff out of his second-floor window of an apartment.

When an officer arrived, he heard several gunshots and was confronted by a couple who claimed a man dove through their window and assaulted them. The woman told police she shot the man, who was still inside after he threatened to kill them.

Once the suspect came out of the building he tried to run and was tased several times by police.

Mangum Police Chief Christopher Paxton says this is unlike anything he has ever witnessed.

"Mangum is relatively a quiet town, this is something I've been with the department off and on for the past 13 years and I've never witnessed an individual act as this one did early this morning,” Paxton said.

Paxton said he is unsure of how many times the man was shot or where he was hit. He was Medi-Flighted to Oklahoma City. The case remains under investigation.

