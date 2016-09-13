SWOSU releases 2016 Homecoming logo

WEATHERFORD, OK (KSWO) - Southwestern Oklahoma State University has introduced the logo for the 2016 Homecoming festivities scheduled November 10-12 on the Weatherford campus.

The 2016 SWOSU Homecoming theme is “Return Of The Champions.” The Homecoming theme follows the theme of the recently-held 10th annual SWOSU Athletic Auction, which was themed “A Night Of Champions.”

The logo was designed by SWOSU Communication Arts and Graphic Design student Maggie (Nhu) Tran of Vietnam. Tran’s design won out over other submissions, and she received a $250 cash prize furnished by the SWOSU Alumni Association. In addition to her studies, Tran serves as a news editor for The Southwestern student newspaper.

“Maggie Tran’s creativity won the contest in a field of very good design submissions,” said Garrett King, chair of the Homecoming Committee. “We are so thankful that Ms. Tran took the time to offer up her gifts to help us celebrate SWOSU’s homecoming.”

For more information, visit www.SWOSUHomecoming.com.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.