Gov Abbott presents 2016 Star of TX Awards to those killed or injured in the line of duty

AUSTIN, TX (KSWO) – Governor Greg Abbott presented the Star of Texas Awards to first responders, peace officers and firefighters who have demonstrated remarkable courage and heroism in serving and protecting their communities throughout the state.

“Today, Texas honors the extraordinary few – those who have demonstrated the character and the courage to repeatedly put their lives on the line to serve and protect their communities,” said Governor Abbott. “Today we recognize acts of uncommon valor – by first responders, firefighters and law enforcement officers – willing to put everything on the line to keep us safe. All of the men and women who protect and serve, and the families who stand by their sides, deserve our deepest respect. They represent the very best of Texas.”

The 2016 recipients of the Star of Texas Awards are:

Peace Officers Killed in the Line of Duty

Darrell Lamond Allen, Marlin Police Department

Adrian Arellano, El Paso Police Department

Richard Allen Brush, Point Comfort Police Department

Paul Aaron Buckles, Potter County Sheriff’s Office

Caran Renee Coward, Livingston Police Department

Reuben B. DeLeon Jr., Houston Police Department

Steven Keith Fleming, Gainesville Police Department

Darren H. Goforth, Harris County Sheriff’s Office

David Stefan Hofer, Euless Police Department

Thomas Luell Keen, Harris County Sheriff’s Office

William Karl Keesee, Texas Department of Public Safety

John Mathew Maki, Celeste Police Department

Michael Joe Naylor, Midland County Sheriff’s Office

Jeffrey Don Nichols, Texas Department of Public Safety

David Ortiz, El Paso Police Department

Michael Anthony Pimentel, Elmendorf Police Department

Jeffrey Emmons Radford, Bell County Constable Precinct 3

Mark Luis Scianna, Bexar County Constable Precinct 3

Jesse Valdez, Harris County Sheriff’s Office

Donald Ellis Wass, Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Emergency Medical First Responders Seriously Injured in the Line of Duty

Howard Gene Holmes, 3n1 Volunteer Fire Department

Fire Fighters Seriously Injured in the Line of Duty

Jeremiah Matthew Casares, Austin Fire Department

Eddie Hykel, West Fire Department

George W. Nors, West Fire Department

David Alan Maler, West Fire Department

Emmanuel Mitchell, West Fire Department

Peace Officers Seriously Injured in the Line of Duty

Michael Paul Bali, Arlington Police Department

Leticia Flores Brooks, Arlington Police Department

Ryan Edward Burns, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department

Joseph Canales, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

Jennifer Castaneda, Jacinto City Police Department

Michael Jawad Chapman, Conroe Police Department

Richard Gilmore Doane, Concho County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Donato, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

Charles Joseph Duhamel, Harlingen Police Department

Ryan Lamar Durrett, Lubbock Police Department

Jacob Quintana Flores, Lubbock Police Department

Wilford Lloyd Garvin, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office

Carlos Guillermo Henderson, The Colony Police Department

Rodney Flores Hernandez, Texas Department of Public Safety

John Hogan, Lake Jackson Police Department

Brian Jackson, San Angelo Police Department

Stephen Andrew Jones, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Andrew Scott Jordan, Corpus Christi Police Department

Timothy Ray Keele, Texas Department of Public Safety

Chad Matlock, Texas Department of Public Safety

Ann McSwain, Cedar Hill Police Department

Zachary Reid Mills, Texas Department of Public Safety

Vicente Pablo Moreno, Dallas Police Department

Michael Nicholas Orndorff, Federal Bureau of Investigation

Matthew A. Pearce, Fort Worth Police Department

Armando Perez, Austin Police Department

James Pittman, Austin Police Department

Steven Wayne Ruebelmann, Corpus Christi Police Department

Jeremy Justin Talbert, Harris County Constable’s Office Precinct 4

Michael Anthony Thomas, Texas Department of Public Safety

Ricky D. Wallace,Texas Tech University Police Department

The Star of Texas Awards were created by the Texas Legislature in 2003 to honor men and women who have been seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.