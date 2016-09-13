PSO sponsors FFA COLT Conference in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)– “The Bottom Line” is the theme for this year’s Oklahoma FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT) Conference, which will be held September 20 at the Great Plains Technology Center in Lawton. The half-day event is sponsored by Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO).

Elected officers from each of the 64 high school FFA chapters in the state’s southwest district will be attending the conference. The leadership training is designed to equip attendees with tools to help them best serve their individual chapters during this school year.

“Students that attend the COLT conference go because they are up to the challenge of leading a group of leaders,” said PSO’s John Harper, Vice President, External Affairs. “It’s clear FFA fosters a culture of excellence, not only in agricultural education, but also in science, technology, entrepreneurism and leadership, and PSO is proud to support their success.”

The COLT Conference is sponsored by PSO as a special project of the Oklahoma FFA Foundation. FFA is an integral part of the agricultural education division of the Oklahoma Department of Career Tech Education. There are 27,166 Oklahoma FFA members in 359 high schools statewide.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.