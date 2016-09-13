Raising awareness for youth suicide prevention - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Raising awareness for youth suicide prevention

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

OK (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is committed to raising awareness and support for Youth Suicide Prevention during National Suicide Prevention Month in September.

Youth suicide numbers continue to rise in Oklahoma. Between 2005 and 2014, youth suicide deaths from 10 to 24 years of age have increased by 31 percent, with an average of 85 youth dying each year by suicide. In 2014, suicide was the second-leading cause of death among Oklahomans 10 to 34 years of age. According to a report released by OSDH, more than 450 youth ages 10 to 24 died as a result of suicide from 2010 to 2014.

The suicide rate among Oklahoma youth was 41 percent higher than the U.S. rate; both the U.S. and Oklahoma youth suicide rates have been on the increase since 2007. Mental health problems along with depressed mood and intimate partner problems were found to be the leading circumstances associated with youth suicides.

Warning signs a person may be considering suicide:

  • Talks about suicide
  • Has trouble eating or sleeping
  • Drastic changes in behavior
  • Withdraws from friends and social activities
  • Loses interest in hobbies, work, school, etc.
  • Makes out a will and final arrangements
  • Gives away prized possessions
  • Has attempted suicide in the past
  • Takes unnecessary risks
  • Has had recent severe losses
  • Is preoccupied with death and dying
  • Loses interest in their personal appearance
  • Increases the use of alcohol or drugs

What you can do:

  • Be direct. Talk openly and matter-of-factly about suicide.
  • Be willing to listen, allow expressions of feelings and accept the feelings.
  • Be non-judgmental and don’t debate whether suicide is right or wrong.
  • Get involved, become available and show interest and support.
  • Get support and don’t be sworn to secrecy.
  • Offer hope that alternatives are available.
  • Remove lethal means such as guns or stockpiled pills.
  • Get help from persons or agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention.

To access the report on youth suicides and other statistics, visit the Oklahoma Violent Death Reporting System web page http://okvdrs.health.ok.gov

For more information on suicide prevention, visit the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services prevention website or the National Suicide Prevention Resource Center http://www.sprc.org.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly