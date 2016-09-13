Lawton man pleads guilty to 2015 crash that killed cab driver

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton man involved in an April 2015 car crash that resulted in the death of a taxi cab driver has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Anthony Bennett will serve 10 years in prison for the death of Darcy Mohr. According to an affidavit, Bennett admitted he was inhaling computer cleaner in a parking lot, before heading down Quanah Parker Trailway in an SUV. He ended up running over a sign, crossing the median and striking an Americab van in the westbound lane, driven by Mohr. Mohr later died at an Oklahoma City Hospital.

