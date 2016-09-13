Lawton event to educate voters on dangers of SQ 777 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton event to educate voters on dangers of SQ 777

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Opponents of State Question 777 are inviting voters to learn more about the state question that will alter Oklahoma’s constitution and take away the ability of local governments to regulate corporate agriculture in the state.

“State Question 777 gives foreign-owned agricultural operations a constitutional shield to avoid reasonable regulations,” said Drew Edmondson, OSC’s chair and former Oklahoma attorney general. “We should not tie the hands of the local and state officials who protect our water and air from pollution.”

A kick-off meeting hosted by the Oklahoma Stewardship Council (OSC) is set for 7:00 p.m. on September 19 in Lawton at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 209 SE Interstate Drive.  Attendees will be given information and resources to engage in specific efforts in their local community to defeat SQ 777.

SQ 777 gives the highest level of legal protections to a broad and undefined range of agricultural activities. The problem, opponents say, is the proposal’s language is so expansive and the protections so complete that it virtually prohibits local, county and state officials from enacting necessary and reasonable regulation, including protecting surface and groundwater from pollution.

Numerous organizations and individuals, including many farmers, are standing together to defeat State Question 777. Those opposing the proposal include Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes, Oklahoma Municipal League, League of Women Voters, Edmond City Council, the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments, Save the Illinois River, Conservation Coalition of Oklahoma, Humane Society of the United States, Humane Society Legislative Fund, Bella Foundation, Oklahomans for Food, Farm and Family, Oklahoma Food Cooperative, Sierra Club, Oklahoma Welfare League, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals and Oklahoma Coalition of Animal Rescuers.

The Oklahoma Stewardship Council is a coalition of family farmers, community leaders and concerned citizens opposing State Question 777. For more information about the OSC, visit www.votenoon777.com.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly