Lawton event to educate voters on dangers of SQ 777

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Opponents of State Question 777 are inviting voters to learn more about the state question that will alter Oklahoma’s constitution and take away the ability of local governments to regulate corporate agriculture in the state.

“State Question 777 gives foreign-owned agricultural operations a constitutional shield to avoid reasonable regulations,” said Drew Edmondson, OSC’s chair and former Oklahoma attorney general. “We should not tie the hands of the local and state officials who protect our water and air from pollution.”

A kick-off meeting hosted by the Oklahoma Stewardship Council (OSC) is set for 7:00 p.m. on September 19 in Lawton at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 209 SE Interstate Drive. Attendees will be given information and resources to engage in specific efforts in their local community to defeat SQ 777.

SQ 777 gives the highest level of legal protections to a broad and undefined range of agricultural activities. The problem, opponents say, is the proposal’s language is so expansive and the protections so complete that it virtually prohibits local, county and state officials from enacting necessary and reasonable regulation, including protecting surface and groundwater from pollution.

Numerous organizations and individuals, including many farmers, are standing together to defeat State Question 777. Those opposing the proposal include Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes, Oklahoma Municipal League, League of Women Voters, Edmond City Council, the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments, Save the Illinois River, Conservation Coalition of Oklahoma, Humane Society of the United States, Humane Society Legislative Fund, Bella Foundation, Oklahomans for Food, Farm and Family, Oklahoma Food Cooperative, Sierra Club, Oklahoma Welfare League, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals and Oklahoma Coalition of Animal Rescuers.

The Oklahoma Stewardship Council is a coalition of family farmers, community leaders and concerned citizens opposing State Question 777. For more information about the OSC, visit www.votenoon777.com.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.