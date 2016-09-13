LPD searches for Zales fraudulent purchase suspect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton Police Detectives need your help identifying a female suspect. She is the suspect in a fraudulent purchase from Zales Jewelry Store with a stolen credit card.

If you know the identity of the individual in the baseball cap, please call Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO or submit your tip online at www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com.

As always, you will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest and charges being filed, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

