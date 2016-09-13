Mold discovered in Altus fire station

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - Altus firefighters at the city's central fire station have been temporarily moved because mold was found in their living spaces.

Fire Chief Kyle Davis said it was discovered last Wednesday, after some of the crew had complained about the smell, and what appeared to be mold growing in their sleeping quarters. Davis said a professional crew is coming in this week to discover exactly what type of mold they're dealing with, and begin the process of getting rid of it.

They moved the firefighters out of that area on Friday because the chief says even though they don't know what type of mold is there, they didn't want to put the firefighters in a potentially toxic environment.

They are expected to move back at the end of the week.

