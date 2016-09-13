Massive blaze remains under investigation

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Fire investigators hope to reach a conclusion on Thursday about what ignited a huge blaze at the Comanche Nation Housing Authority Offices last weekend.



The fire started around 2 a.m. Saturday as a thunderstorm rolled through. An investigator with the Lawton Fire Marshal's office says he will meet with The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Thursday to review their evidence and information to determine what caused the fire. The fire was largely contained to a warehouse area, where several company cars and a tractor were destroyed. Part of the roof and a wall collapsed. The damage to the office area was primarily smoke and water damage.