Arrest made in Altus murder

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - The man Altus police believe is responsible for the September 1 shooting death of Freddie Lopez, has been apprehended in Holbrook, Arizona. Details of the arrest were not made available but Altus Police were notified late Tuesday evening that 19-year-old Kevin James Nall Jr. was taken into custody by the United States Marshalls' Fugitive Task Force.

On September 1, shortly after 12:30 a.m., Altus police responded to the 300 block of North Hudson on a report of shots fired and discovered Lopez, who had been shot multiple times. Investigators believe Nall originally fled to the Oklahoma City area after the shooting. The case was presented to the Jackson County District Attorney’s office and an arrest warrant was issued for Nall on a charge of 1st-degree murder.

Nall will now face an extradition hearing in Navajo County Arizona before he returns to face charges of 1st-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Freddie Lopez.

