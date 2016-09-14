Craft Brewers Association joins Yes on 792 campaign

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)– The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma has joined the Yes on 792 campaign to modernize Oklahoma’s beer and wine laws.

“A craft brewing renaissance is sweeping the nation, and Oklahoma must not get left behind,” said Patrick Gaines, who represents the Craft Brewers Association. “Our group of 12 commercial craft brewers believes the time has come for the responsible reforms in State Question 792. Voting Yes on 792 is about making certain award-winning entrepreneurs like craft brewers keep their talents and their businesses in Oklahoma. SQ 792 will help businesses grow and invest in the state, creating new jobs for Oklahomans.”

Craft brewers join a growing coalition of consumers, grocers, convenience stores, chambers and retailers who are voting Yes on 792. Any individual or organization can join the campaign at Yeson792.com.

