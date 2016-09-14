CU Dept of Music presents free flute masterclass & concert - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

CU Dept of Music presents free flute masterclass & concert

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Julee Kim Walker (Source Cameron University) Julee Kim Walker (Source Cameron University)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Cameron University Department of Music will host guest performer Dr. Julee Kim Walker for two events on Friday, September 23.  From 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., she will conduct an open masterclass for flute students. At 7:30 p.m., she will present “Dance, Dance, Revolution,” a free concert featuring dance-inspired works from various points in history. Both events take place in the McCutcheon Recital Hall and are open to the public.

For the concert, Walker will be joined by Alejandro Montiel on guitar and Luis Sanchez on piano. The concert will feature works by Bach, Roland, Giuliana, Piazzolla and Ibert.  Cameron students Sarah Coe, Frederick, and Nola McReynolds, Lawton, will participate in the masterclass, along with two members of the 77th Army Band, Luis Alvarado and Jonathan Grasso. 

“Julee is in increasingly high demand as a performer and teacher, so we are very fortunate to have her here on campus” says Dr. Carolyn Keyes, a faculty member in the CU Department of Art, Music, and Theater Arts. “Each student will prepare a short selection. Dr. Walker will work with each student in front of the audience. This way everyone gets to learn.”

As assistant professor of flute at Texas A&M University-Commerce, Walker remains an active performer and pedagogue in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex and serves as director of the annual Texas Summer Flute Symposium held in Commerce, Texas. She received her Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Texas at Austin and her Master’s degree from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. She earned a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of North Texas. She performs regularly with the Sherman Symphony, South Arkansas Symphony, Abilene Philharmonic, and Lyric Stage (Irving), and has also performed with the Dallas Opera, the Dallas Symphony and Shreveport Symphony Orchestras. She has appeared as a soloist with the American Wind Symphony, Texas A&M University-Commerce Wind Ensemble, and Banda Sinfônica de Cubatão in Brazil.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly