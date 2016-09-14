CU Dept of Music presents free flute masterclass & concert

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Cameron University Department of Music will host guest performer Dr. Julee Kim Walker for two events on Friday, September 23. From 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., she will conduct an open masterclass for flute students. At 7:30 p.m., she will present “Dance, Dance, Revolution,” a free concert featuring dance-inspired works from various points in history. Both events take place in the McCutcheon Recital Hall and are open to the public.

For the concert, Walker will be joined by Alejandro Montiel on guitar and Luis Sanchez on piano. The concert will feature works by Bach, Roland, Giuliana, Piazzolla and Ibert. Cameron students Sarah Coe, Frederick, and Nola McReynolds, Lawton, will participate in the masterclass, along with two members of the 77th Army Band, Luis Alvarado and Jonathan Grasso.

“Julee is in increasingly high demand as a performer and teacher, so we are very fortunate to have her here on campus” says Dr. Carolyn Keyes, a faculty member in the CU Department of Art, Music, and Theater Arts. “Each student will prepare a short selection. Dr. Walker will work with each student in front of the audience. This way everyone gets to learn.”

As assistant professor of flute at Texas A&M University-Commerce, Walker remains an active performer and pedagogue in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex and serves as director of the annual Texas Summer Flute Symposium held in Commerce, Texas. She received her Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Texas at Austin and her Master’s degree from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. She earned a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of North Texas. She performs regularly with the Sherman Symphony, South Arkansas Symphony, Abilene Philharmonic, and Lyric Stage (Irving), and has also performed with the Dallas Opera, the Dallas Symphony and Shreveport Symphony Orchestras. She has appeared as a soloist with the American Wind Symphony, Texas A&M University-Commerce Wind Ensemble, and Banda Sinfônica de Cubatão in Brazil.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.