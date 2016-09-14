OHP vehicle struck on Muskogee Turnpike - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OHP vehicle struck on Muskogee Turnpike

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source Oklahoma Highway Patrol) (Source Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- An OHP Trooper narrowly escaped injury when a driver struck the unoccupied patrol car the evening of September 13.

Trooper Adam Wood’s vehicle was in the left lane of the Muskogee Turnpike eastbound with emergency lights on. Wood had just worked on a motorist assist and was clearing debris from the shoulder of the road when he saw an SUV headed toward his car, not slowing. Wood jumped over the center wall to escape being hit by the SUV.

The OHP patrol car was hit, sending it more than 200 feet down the road. The driver of the SUV sustained only minor injuries from airbag deployment and refused treatment at the scene. The driver was issued citations for inattentive driving and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

“This incident illustrates how vitally important it is for drivers to be aware and attentive at all times,” said OHP Chief Ricky Adams. “We are fortunate that there were no serious injuries or loss of life to anyone in this crash. Our Troopers face many dangers each and every day. In the last several years, we’ve had far too many near-misses and units struck. Please avoid all distractions when you’re driving, and when you see flashing lights, slow down and move over. Help us all avoid needless tragedies.”

Oklahoma law requires drivers to either change lanes or slow down when passing emergency vehicles on the road with lights flashing.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly