OHP vehicle struck on Muskogee Turnpike

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- An OHP Trooper narrowly escaped injury when a driver struck the unoccupied patrol car the evening of September 13.

Trooper Adam Wood’s vehicle was in the left lane of the Muskogee Turnpike eastbound with emergency lights on. Wood had just worked on a motorist assist and was clearing debris from the shoulder of the road when he saw an SUV headed toward his car, not slowing. Wood jumped over the center wall to escape being hit by the SUV.

The OHP patrol car was hit, sending it more than 200 feet down the road. The driver of the SUV sustained only minor injuries from airbag deployment and refused treatment at the scene. The driver was issued citations for inattentive driving and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

“This incident illustrates how vitally important it is for drivers to be aware and attentive at all times,” said OHP Chief Ricky Adams. “We are fortunate that there were no serious injuries or loss of life to anyone in this crash. Our Troopers face many dangers each and every day. In the last several years, we’ve had far too many near-misses and units struck. Please avoid all distractions when you’re driving, and when you see flashing lights, slow down and move over. Help us all avoid needless tragedies.”

Oklahoma law requires drivers to either change lanes or slow down when passing emergency vehicles on the road with lights flashing.

