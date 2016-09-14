Apache Stampede PRCA Rodeo set for Sept 23-25 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Apache Stampede PRCA Rodeo set for Sept 23-25

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

APACHE, OK (KSWO) – The Apache Stampede PRCA Rodeo will once again take over the Apache City Park on September 23-25. It is the third consecutive year the Stampede will be held in Apache.

This is one of the last PRCA Rodeos where money won counts for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas. The past two years have included contestants in every event who relied on their performances at the Apache Stampede to get them to the NFR. Oklahoma fans will not want to miss the intense competition expected.

The event is produced by the Apache Regional Foundation, which consists of 16 board members, who all share the same goal of raising money for underprivileged families in the surrounding areas of Apache.

After last year’s additions to the arena, including covered grandstands, a new concession area and bathrooms, fans are sure to enjoy one of the nicest arenas in Oklahoma.

Another big change that took place is the timed event chutes, which has no roping chute. Cattle are ran down a 58 foot lane, designed after the Pendleton Round Up, to add to the Wild West action. This is only the third arena like this, with the other being Panoko Alberta, Canada.

The Apache Regional Foundation has a goal to make the Apache Stampede one of the top PRCA Rodeos as well as a major event, bringing a prominent amount of recognition to the small community of Apache by providing an event everyone can be proud of.

For Apache Stampede ticket information, contact Richard McDaniel at (580) 695-8417 or by e-mail at rocking3mc@ploi.net.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly