Apache Stampede PRCA Rodeo set for Sept 23-25

APACHE, OK (KSWO) – The Apache Stampede PRCA Rodeo will once again take over the Apache City Park on September 23-25. It is the third consecutive year the Stampede will be held in Apache.

This is one of the last PRCA Rodeos where money won counts for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas. The past two years have included contestants in every event who relied on their performances at the Apache Stampede to get them to the NFR. Oklahoma fans will not want to miss the intense competition expected.

The event is produced by the Apache Regional Foundation, which consists of 16 board members, who all share the same goal of raising money for underprivileged families in the surrounding areas of Apache.

After last year’s additions to the arena, including covered grandstands, a new concession area and bathrooms, fans are sure to enjoy one of the nicest arenas in Oklahoma.

Another big change that took place is the timed event chutes, which has no roping chute. Cattle are ran down a 58 foot lane, designed after the Pendleton Round Up, to add to the Wild West action. This is only the third arena like this, with the other being Panoko Alberta, Canada.

The Apache Regional Foundation has a goal to make the Apache Stampede one of the top PRCA Rodeos as well as a major event, bringing a prominent amount of recognition to the small community of Apache by providing an event everyone can be proud of.

For Apache Stampede ticket information, contact Richard McDaniel at (580) 695-8417 or by e-mail at rocking3mc@ploi.net.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.