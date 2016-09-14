Deadline approaching for $5,000 Oklahoma Hall of Fame Scholarship

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)– For the sixth year, the Oklahoma Hall of Fame will award one Oklahoma high school senior the $5,000 Oklahoma Hall of Fame Scholarship. The scholarship, which is dispersed to the winning student over four years, is based on the student’s leadership roles, civic and community involvement, academic achievement and knowledge and pride of our great state.

Students must commit to attending an Oklahoma college or university to be considered, and must be nominated for this scholarship by a teacher, administrator or other adult not related to the student.

The scholarship fund was created with the personal donations of Oklahoma Hall of Fame members who wanted to encourage and inspire the next generation of Oklahoma leaders. A committee of Oklahoma Hall of Fame members participates in the selection of the scholarship recipient.

Induction into the Hall is the highest honor bestowed by the state of Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Hall of Fame was created in 1927 with the purpose of recognizing Oklahomans who had given outstanding service to the state in their lifetimes and promoting educational activities for students. Today, the 677 members of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame are honored in the interactive Gaylord-Pickens Museum, as well as on granite monuments in the Heritage Plaza at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds.

The $5,000 Oklahoma Hall of Fame Scholarship is just one of the scholarships included in the more than $4 million in tuition, grants and scholarships offered each year by Oklahoma Hall of Fame. Each spring, the Oklahoma Hall of Fame awards the $10,000 John W. & Mary D. Nichols Scholarship and hosts the Oklahoma Scholarship Competition.

Scholarship applications are due Friday, Sept. 30, and must be completed online at OklahomaHoF.com.

For more information about the Oklahoma Hall of Fame Scholarship and other scholarships offered by the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Gaylord-Pickens Museum, contact Gini Moore Campbell, vice president, at (405) 523-3202 or gmc@OklahomaHoF.com.

The Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Gaylord-Pickens Museum is a nonprofit organization committed to preserving Oklahoma history and promoting pride in our great state. Through each of its educational and interactive programs, the organization strives to tell Oklahoma’s story through its people.

