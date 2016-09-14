OU students stand with Standing Rock protestors

NORMAN, OK (KSWO) – Today on the OU campus, more than one-hundred students gathered for a public event to show their support for the Standing Rock protestors.

Students stood in solidarity with tribal brothers and sisters who have been fighting, protecting, and defending for weeks at the Standing Rock Reservation for clean water and honored treaties.



They also stood in solidarity with the Stop the Plains All American - Red River Pipeline movement of Oklahoma. The Stop the Plains All American - Red River Pipeline movement has been working tirelessly for months to stop Plains All American from building a pipeline that will impact 11 tribal nations in Oklahoma.

Students say the 5.7 magnitude earthquake that rattled Pawnee motivated them to show their support.



